David O. Russell Movie Gets A Title And First-Look Photo – CinemaCon

The all-star film from David O. Russell is now titled Amsterdam, Disney theatrical boss Tony Chambers said Wednesday at CinemaCon.

The 20th Century Studios movie is about three friends, this despite a big cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Taylor Swift and Robert De Niro.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington in “Amsterdam” Disney

The pic is set during the early 20th century, a period film that looking at the trailer boasts the rock-and-roll absurdist vibe and high jinks of Russell’s crime comedy American Hustle.

CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage

In the trailer, De Niro is skeptically questioning the trio about their past. They are a doctor, a nurse and an attorney — all veterans who met in Belgium. A title card reads, “A lot of this actually happened.” Cue The Who’s “Join Together With the Band” and Bale’s voice-over, which tells us, “We formed a pact and swore to protect each other no matter what. But sometimes life is perfect until it’s not.”

The trailer climaxes with Rock, Bale and Swift standing around a coffin. “You have a dead white man in the box,” Rock says to Bale. “Who do you think is going to get in trouble for that? The Black guy.”

The New Regency pic is currently dated for November 4.

New Regency’s Arnon Milchan is producing alongside Matthew Budman and Anthony Katagas.