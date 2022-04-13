David Lynch Says He Doesn’t Have A New Movie For Cannes Film Festival

Not a great week so far for Cannes prognosticators. Or so it seems.
David Lynch has shot down suggestions that he has a new movie heading to the Cannes Film Festival.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker was asked about reports that he is about to unveil a new project.
“I have no new film coming out,” the director said. “That’s a total rumor. So there you are. It is not happening. I don’t have a project. I have nothing at Cannes. It’s unfortunate. It got built up that people thought, “Oh, that’d be nice.” But there is something new, but it’s not mine. I don’t know whose it is. They say there’s something new at Cannes, and they don’t say whose it is, and some people thought it was my film, but it’s not. So we’ll wait and see, and see whose it is.”
When pressed whether he has any new film in the works, Lynch added: “I’m working on painting and sculpture each day. And I’ve been working on Lost Highway color-correcting and timing.”
Unless he’s trolling us with an elaborate bluff, that would seem to be that.
A remastered version of the director’s 2006 movie Inland Empire has recently had a re-release in the U.S.
The Cannes Film Festival will announce its lineup tomorrow morning in Paris. You can follow the reveal live on our site.
Among movies confirmed for the 75th Cannes Film Festival, which takes place next month, are Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis. Movies widely tipped to launch at the festival include George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing, starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, and David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen.
As we revealed yesterday, one movie that won’t be there, but which has also been speculated this week to be part of the Official Selection, is Pixar’s Lightyear.
