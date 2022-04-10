‘Dave’s Dave Burd, Jeff Schaffer And GaTa On Showing The “Full Complexity Of Life” In A Comedy – Contenders TV

Dave co-creators Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer joined actor and consultant GaTa on stage for a panel at Deadline’s Contenders TV event on Sunday at the Paramount Theatre.

“The best shows are the ones that can travel the most ground in terms of what they can do,” Burd said. “Obviously, we’re a comedy and we try to make people laugh first and foremost, but life isn’t always funny… I just wanted to really show the full complexity of life as much as possible.”

David Burd and Jeff Schaffer created this comedy series depicting a fictionalized version of Burd’s life. Lil Dicky (Burd) is an aspiring rapper from Philadelphia seeking fame along with his hype man and best friend Davionte “GaTa” Ganter. Season 2 begins after Dave has found some success, but is unable to write due to a creative block.

“The first season was about building together,” said GaTa, “just gandering and wiggling and letting our dreams out and chasing it. Season 2, we got more emotional because when you’re chasing your dreams and when you’re developing something with your friends, you get more passionate so more feelings get involved.”

“This season was all about what happens when people achieve their dreams at different rates,” Schaffer said. “For both Daves, Davionte and Dave Burd, coming together at the end, we had to go through some dark times to make that feel so special.”

“We call it Dave, but the show, with the final episode,” Burd said, “you think its gonna be about my story, but it really is GaTa’s episode. It’s true to life, I obviously am a guy chasing his dreams and going after certain things, but I’ve never done a single show without this guy. He’s one of my best friends ever and I wouldn’t be where I am without him.”

Season 2 ended in August 2021, and the show has been renewed for a third season.

