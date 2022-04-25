Dave Eggers’ Dystopian Novel ‘The Every’ In The Works At HBO From ‘Veep’s Rachel Axler

Dave Eggers’ book The Every – a dystopian story about an Amazon-esque company – is set for a TV adaptation with HBO.

The book, which is a follow up to the A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius author’s 2013 book The Circle, which was turned into a Tom Hanks and Emma Watson-fronted film, is being adapted as a half-hour comedy series by Veep co-exec producer Rachel Axler.

The series follows the world’s largest tech company when merges with the planet’s dominant e-commerce site, creating the richest and most dangerous – and, oddly enough, the most beloved – monopoly ever known: The Every.

The book was published last year by Eggers’ McSweeney’s. It follows Delaney Wells, an unlikely new hire at the Every. A former forest ranger and unwavering tech skeptic, she charms her way into an entry-level job with one goal in mind: to take down the company from within. With her compatriot, the not-at-all-ambitious Wes Makazian, they look for the Every’s weaknesses, hoping to free humanity from all-encompassing surveillance and the emoji-driven infantilization of the species. But does anyone want what Delaney is fighting to save? Does humanity truly want to be free?

Axler, who started her career on The Daily Show and has written on Parks and Recreation, How I Met Your Mother, Veep and Dickinson, will write and exec produce. Eggers and David Miner will also exec produce.

“In this equally terrifying and hilarious cautionary tale, Dave Eggers shows us the increasing cost of the frictionless life that technology enables,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming. “As he writes, ‘Nothing described herein actually happened, though much of it likely will,’ and what better starting point for an HBO comedy script?”

Eggers is represented by CAA, The Gotham Group and Jackoway Tyerman and Axler is represented by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.