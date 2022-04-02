Dave Annable Joins NBC Drama Pilot ‘Blank Slate’

EXCLUSIVE: Dave Annable is set as a lead opposite Matt Passmore and Floriana Lima in Blank Slate, NBC’s drama pilot from Dean Georgaris, John Fox, Davis Entertainment and Universal Television.
Created by Georgaris and Fox, written by Georgaris and to be directed by Richard Shepard, Blank Slate draws some parallels to Davis Entertainment’s long-running NBC series The Blacklist. In Blank Slate, Special Agent Alexander McCoy (Passmore) is a legend in law enforcement, the agent we all hope is out there, the agent we’d all like to be. The only issue is — he doesn’t actually exist. He’s a ghost, a phantom. So what happens when a man claiming to be Alexander McCoy walks through the door with all of his skills and knowledge but with an agenda nobody will see coming?
2022 NBC Pilots & Series Orders
Annable will play Chris Logan, a congressional candidate and husband to Homeland Security Agent Maya Logan.
Georgaris executive produces via his Georgaris Inc. banner; John Davis and John Fox executive produce for Davis Entertainment. Shepard also executive produces. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.
Annable appeared in the pilot episode of the hit Western Yellowstone as Kevin Costner’s son, and guest-starred on the current season. For five seasons, Annable starred in the ABC drama Brothers and Sisters. He can currently be seen in a recurring role in the CW’s Walker and his TV previous credits include What/If, Heartbeat, Red Band Society and 666 Park Avenue. He’s repped by UTA and Barking Dog Entertainment
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.