Dark Star Pictures And Bloody Disgusting Acquire North American Distribution Rights To Raúl Cerezo And Fernando González Gómez Film ‘The Passenger’

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Star Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights to The Passenger as part of its ongoing collaboration with Bloody Disgusting. Dark Star and Bloody Disgusting plan a theatrical release for the film on June 3, 2022 with the On Demand and DVD release to follow on June 28, 2022.



The Passenger is directed by Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez. The film was written by Luis Sánchez-Polack (Como Caido Del Cielo), based on a story by Raúl Cerezo (Escarnio) and developed by Asier Guerricaechebarría (Errementari) and Javier Echániz (Guts). The movie stars Ramiro Bias (La Fuga), Cecillia Suárez (House of Flowers), Paula Gallego (Cuéntame) and Cristina Alcázar (Cachorro).



In the movie, a group of strangers sharing a ride have their trip interrupted when the driver hits a woman hiking in the dark of night. They decide to help her, but quickly learn that something is wrong and that they shouldn’t have let her in at all.

Making its world premiere at Sitges Film Festival in 2021, The Passenger held its U.S. Premiere at the San Diego Latino Film Festival last month. It will be making its rounds at Panic! Fest and Seattle International Film Festival later this month.



“The Passenger is the kind of film that will make you laugh and shudder all at the same time” said Dark Star Pictures President, Michael Repsch. “It is a breath of fresh air to the road trip genre and the film fits perfectly with the kind of content we love to bring to audiences.”

Dark Star Pictures President Michael Repsch negotiated the deal with Debra Liang from Level K on behalf of the filmmakers.