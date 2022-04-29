Dark Star Pictures Acquires North American Distribution Rights To Chilean LGTBQ Comedy ‘Phantom Project’

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based Dark Star Pictures has acquired the North American distribution rights to Chilean LGBTQ Comedy Phantom Project following its North American Premiere at the Seattle International Film Festival 2022.

Dark Star is planning a September 2022 theatrical release for Phantom Project in New York City, Los Angeles and additional markets across the country, with the on demand and digital release to follow.

In Phantom Project, we follow Pablo, a young actor who dreams of starring in a film, but in order to pay the bills he has to work as a simulated patient in medical schools and in weird sessions of alternative therapies.

“Roberto has masterfully crafted a story of human affection, that we can all relate to.” Said Dark Star President Michael Repsch. “This heartwarming film connects to our times more than ever as we recover from the pandemic, and truly shows the importance of connectivity.”

The movie is written and directed by Roberto Doveris whose feature debut Las Plantas previously took home the Grand Prix award at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film stars Juan Cano, alongside Ingrid Isensee, and Violeta Castillo – all of whom previously appeared in Las Plantas. The film produced by Niña Niño Films (Venice IFF Queer Lion Winner The Prince, Potential Victim, (Im)Patient) and is being represented for worldwide sales by German outfit Patra Spanou Film.

“This is really exciting. I made this film with my besties at home in a very rough time of quarantines and social distance and seeing how far this story is going now is amazing,” said Doveris. “The film really captures all my thoughts and obsessions about cinema, as mixing genres with fantastic elements, the sexual exploration, the pop culture in the XXI century, the portrait of the LGBTQ community and, specifically because of the pandemic, a nostalgia for the human connections and human affections. I really think the American audience will connect with Phantom Project.”

Dark Star Pictures President Michael Repsch negotiated the deal with Patra Spanou on behalf of the filmmakers.