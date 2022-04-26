Danielle Deadwyler To Star In J.J. Abrams’ HBO Series ‘Demimonde’

Danielle Deadwyler is set as the lead in Demimonde, HBO’s sci-fi drama series, written, executive produced and to be directed by J.J. Abrams.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

In Demimonde, produced by Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and HBO, when a woman, Olive Reed (Deadwyler), is torn away from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident, she is forced to unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family, now lost to a dark, distant other world.

Like with all their projects, Bad Robot has been methodical with Demimonde, which was sold to HBO with straight-to-series order in 2018. The drama is now now in early pre-production.

Kira Snyder, Rand Ravich & Far Shariat serve as showrunners. They executive produce with Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson. Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer.

Deadwyler recently recurred on HBO Max’s limited series Station Eleven and starred in the Netflix film The Harder We Fall. She will next be seen starring as Mamie Till in the MGM/Orion Pictures feature Till, directed by Chinonye Chukwu, and starring opposite Zoe Saldana in the Netflix limited series From Scratch. Deadwyler is repped by Paradigm, Play Management, Ziffren Brittenham, and Shelter PR.