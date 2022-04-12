‘Damsel’: Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter & Shohreh Aghdashloo Join Netflix Millie Bobby Brown Fantasy Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo have joined previously announced star and EP Millie Bobby Brown and Angela Bassett in the Netflix fantasy film Damsel, we can tell you first.

In the movie from Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, a dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.

Wrath of the Titans scribe Dan Mazeau is writing, with Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Castaldi producing and Emily Wolfe co-producing. EPs are Brown and Robert Brown for PCMA Productions, Mazeau, Zack Roth and Sue Baden-Powell. Nick Nesbitt is the creative lead from Netflix.

Wright is an eight-time Emmy-nominated actress and producer of Netflix’s House of Cards. She made her feature directorial debut last year with Focus Features’ Land and also directed 10 episodes of House of Cards and two for Netflix’s Ozark. Her feature credits include the Wonder Woman franchise, Blade Runner 2049, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Forrest Gump and The Princess Bride.

Winstone starred in such moves as The Departed, Sexy Beast, Black Widow, Point Break and Snow White and the Huntsmen and starred on such TV series as Ice and Of Kings and Prophets.

Robinson’s movie credits include Jurassic World, The Kings of Summer, Shadow in the Cloud and Love, Simon. He starred on FX’s A Teacher and Netflix’s The Maid.

Carter’s TV credits include The Irregulars, The Alienist, Close to Me and The Peripheral.

Aghdashloo received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for the 2003 movie House of Sand and Fog. Her feature credits include The Exorcism of Emily Rose, X-Men: The Last Stand, Rose Water, A Simple Wedding and the upcoming Nicolas Cage Dracula movie Renfield.

Wright is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. Winstone is repped by Creative Artists Management. Carter is repped by Bonnie and Betty Model and Casting Agency. Robinson is represented by CAA and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern. Aghdashloo is repped by CAA, the Artist Partnership (UK) and Tamara N. Houston of Icon Mann Management.