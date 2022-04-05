You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

CEO Jason Kilar Formalizes WarnerMedia Exit; Talks Being "First Over Wall" With Day-And-Date Strategy
Read the full story

‘DailyMailTV’ Ending Its TV Run This Summer

Thomas Roberts, DailyMail TV

It’s official: DailyMailTV, the syndicated show from Stage 29 Productions and syndicated by CBS Media Ventures, is wrapping up this summer.

The daily newsmagazine kicked off in 2017 and featured top stories from DailyMail.com that ranged from exclusives to breaking news, showbiz, crime, health and science, and technology. It was executive produced by Jay McGraw, as well as Carla Pennington (executive producer of Dr. Phil and The Doctors), Martin Clarke (CEO, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of DailyMail.com), Phil McGraw (executive producer of Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Bull), Jeffrey Wilson and Eric Beesemyer (Dr. Oz, GMA).

In 2019, the show won a Daytime Emmy in the Outstanding Entertainment News Program category.

“We’d like to thank our phenomenal team who diligently and creatively produce the show each day, our loyal viewers who have tuned in for the past five years and our partners at DailyMail.com, Stage 29 Productions, CBS Media Ventures, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and our local stations across the United States,” said a spokesperson.

Thomas Roberts is the host and Alicia Quarles is the senior news correspondent.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad