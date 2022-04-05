‘DailyMailTV’ Ending Its TV Run This Summer

It’s official: DailyMailTV, the syndicated show from Stage 29 Productions and syndicated by CBS Media Ventures, is wrapping up this summer.

The daily newsmagazine kicked off in 2017 and featured top stories from DailyMail.com that ranged from exclusives to breaking news, showbiz, crime, health and science, and technology. It was executive produced by Jay McGraw, as well as Carla Pennington (executive producer of Dr. Phil and The Doctors), Martin Clarke (CEO, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of DailyMail.com), Phil McGraw (executive producer of Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Bull), Jeffrey Wilson and Eric Beesemyer (Dr. Oz, GMA).

In 2019, the show won a Daytime Emmy in the Outstanding Entertainment News Program category.

“We’d like to thank our phenomenal team who diligently and creatively produce the show each day, our loyal viewers who have tuned in for the past five years and our partners at DailyMail.com, Stage 29 Productions, CBS Media Ventures, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group and our local stations across the United States,” said a spokesperson.

Thomas Roberts is the host and Alicia Quarles is the senior news correspondent.