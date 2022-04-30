You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
DaBaby Named In Lawsuit That Accuses Him Of Battery At Los Angeles Mansion Video Shoot

AP

A property manager has accused rapper DaBaby of felony battery charges stemming from an incident at his rental property where a music video was being filmed.

TMZ is reporting property manager Gary Pagar said DaBaby and his crew agreed to limit guests at the Los Angeles mansion he ran to 12 during their week-long stay in December. However, complaints from neighbors surfaced of larger crowds, prompting Pagar to visit on Dec. 2.

Pagar allegedly found 40 people outside the house doing a music video shoot. When he tried to talk to DaBaby about the situation, a member of the rapper’s entourage allegedly shoved him to the ground.

A lawsuit filed in February showed the rapper telling his associate to get off of Pagar, but then punched him in the face and knocked out a tooth.

The incident was merely the latest in a series of legal battles involving the North Carolina star.

