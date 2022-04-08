The CW Summer Premiere Dates: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’, ‘In The Dark’, ‘Coroner’ & More

The CW today set summer premiere dates for a number of its returning series including sci-fi drama Roswell, New Mexico; crime drama In the Dark; and comedy Wellington Paranormal.
Also returning in the coming months are conspiracy thriller Devils, Canadian procedural Coroner and long-dormant docuseries Mysteries Decoded. See the full list below.
Spring Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
The Season 4 debuts of Roswell, New Mexico and In the Dark launch on Monday, June 6, at 8 and 9 p.m., respectively.
Coroner begins its fourth season the preceding week, at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2.
Supernatural comedy Wellington Paranormal returns for Season 3 with back-to-back episodes starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.
The sophomore run of Devils begins at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, followed by another original episode.
Mysteries Decoded, which premiere in 2019, returns for its second season at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.
Here are all of the CW’s summer premiere dates announced today:
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
9-10 PM: Coroner (Season 4 premiere)
MONDAY, JUNE 6
8-9 PM: Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4 premiere)
9-10 PM: In the Dark (Season 4 premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
9-9:30 PM: Wellington Paranormal (Season 3 premiere)
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
8-9 PM: Devils (Season 2 premiere)
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
8-9 PM: Mysteries Decoded (Season 2 premiere)
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.