Crown Media Family Networks Signs Andrew Walker To Multi-Picture Overall Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Andrew Walker of “My Christmas Family Tree” and “The 27-Hour Day” fame has signed an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Crown Media Family Networks.

“Andrew has a special talent and charm that shines through in every role,” said Executive VP Programming Lisa Hamilton Daly. “He’s become a favorite among our viewers for good reason. We couldn’t be happier to continue our partnership with Andrew and can’t wait to see him in his next role.”

“I’m humbled and grateful to have been a part of the Hallmark family for a decade now. I love diving into each character, to create quality films with positive content that make people feel good,” added Walker. “The impact this network is making on its viewers is infectious and I’m thrilled to be continuing our collaboration.”

Walker was first seen on Hallmark Channel in the 2012 original movie, “A Bride for Christmas.” Since that time, he has become a regular presence on the network in flicks like “Bridal Wave,” “The Perfect Catch,” “My Secret Valentine,” “Bottled with Love” and most recently, “My Christmas Family Tree.” For Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Walker appeared in “Wedding Planner Mystery,” “Christmas Tree Lane” and most recently, “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.”

Walker is represented by Thruline Entertainment, Agency for the Performing Arts and Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency.