Creator + Unveils Inaugural Class Of Emerging BIPOC Filmmakers For Its Diversity Focused Short Film Fund ‘Flip The Script’

EXCLUSIVE: Creator+, a next-generation content studio and distribution platform for digital-first storytellers and creators, has unveiled their inaugural class of emerging filmmakers for its ‘Flip the Script’ Short Film Fund.

Creator+ is a studio and distribution platform, whose goal is to empower the next generation of diverse creators to make impactful films and expand their careers. To that end, Creator+ is creating opportunities for these historically excluded storytellers, while embracing projects that explore the full dimension of the BIPOC experience.

Spearheaded by Forbes 30 Under 30 award-winning activist and Head of Diversity & Impact Development and Production Ben O’Keefe, the program will champion, fully fund, market and distribute six short films from emerging BIPOC creators, writers, directors and producers annually.

Each of these filmmakers will be working alongside an advisory council of world-class creatives, producers, showrunners and industry change agents fighting for increased diversity and inclusion in Hollywood. Mentors include The Kennedy/Marshall Company with producing legend Frank Marshall and his Head of Production Development, Ashley Jay Sandberg; 6x NBA All-Star, investor, entrepreneur and co-founder of Mortal Media, Blake Griffin; Emmy-nominated actor MJ Rodriguez; Kyle Bowser, SVP, NAACP Hollywood Bureau; Producer & Director Lulu Wang; Actor & Activist Kendrick Sampson; Writer, producer & showrunner Elle Johnson; and TikTok executive Kudzi Chikumbu.

“Hollywood’s pipeline problem is a myth—and you only have to look as far as the talented BIPOC creatives who make up the first class of Flip the Script to see that,” said Ben O’Keefe, Head of Diversity & Impact Development and Production, Creator+. “Last year, only 3 out of every 10 major films were directed by people of color. That is a result of a history of systemic exclusion and it will take Hollywood’s leaders continuing to invest in solving these problems to seed a more equitable and inclusive industry. Creator+ will not only fund breakout short films, but also a BIPOC filmmaker from our shorts program will have the opportunity to make a feature length film with Creator+ every year.”

In addition to providing the budget, the company is actively supporting development, production and distribution. Advisors will award one filmmaker the life-changing opportunity to develop a feature film with Creator+. Moreover, Staff Me Up is enlisted as a partner to help rewrite the rules of hiring, as part of their Coded for Inclusion initiative.

Projects are currently in various stages of production with two already completed and several others beginning production May 2022 in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Pakistan. Creator+ will distribute the shorts at film festivals across the globe before premiering the shorts on its forthcoming platform or exploring additional distribution opportunities where applicable.

The inaugural class of emerging filmmakers include: