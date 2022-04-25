Deadline’s Contenders TV: Documentary + Unscripted Streaming Site Launches

Deadline has launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted event, which Saturday showcased 21 documentary and reality series along with the subjects and creators who make them tick. It now joins our scripted Contenders counterpart to provide a 360-degree view of the shows that are generating buzz this TV awards season.

Overall, more than 60 cast and creators from 12 networks, studios and streamers took part in the all-day virtual event. Hulu, ABC, National Geographic, Showtime, Netflix, VH1, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Warner Bros Television, Comedy Central, Lifetime, A&E, TLC, HBO Documentary Films, MTV and Fox Television showed off series from The Kardashians and The Daily Show With Trevor Noah to The Masked Singer, We Need to Talk About Cosby and 90 Day Fiancé and all points in between.

Among the panelists who participated in the discussions were Kim Kardashian, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary, W. Kamau Bell, Amy Poehler, Ed Helms and Randall Park, Roy Wood Jr, Robin Thicke and the queens who reigned during the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Also in mix are the directors, showrunners and executive producers including the creative forces behind the likes of documentary series Life Below Zero, Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Cheer, Phat Tuesdays, LuLaRich, The Big Conn, Dear…, Janet Jackson, True Story With Ed & Randall, Lucy & Desi,100 Foot Wave and Nuclear Family. Unscripted series in the spotlight include Shark Tank, Cheer, Queer Eye and The Challenge.

Click on the link above to launch the streaming site.