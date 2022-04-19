‘Sex Education’ & ‘Barbie’ Actor Connor Swindells Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed English actor Connor Swindells (Sex Education, Barbie) for representation.

Swindells is best known for starring alongside CAA client Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson on the Netflix series Sex Education. In the BAFTA-winning comedy created by Laurie Nunn, he plays Adam Groff, the bully-turned-love-interest of Ncuti Gatwa’s Eric.

Swindells is currently filming a role opposite CAA clients Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Previously, he wrapped filming the lead role opposite Dominic West and Jack O’Connell on SAS: Rogue Heroes, the series that is set to debut this fall on Amazon and BBC.

Hailing from Sussex, Swindells was training to be an Olympic boxer before a career-ending injury redirected him to acting. He landed the role of Donald in Kristoffer Nyholm’s film The Vanishing at 19 years old, and immediately went on to book the lead in the BBC drama VS., which premiered at the London Film Festival.

Swindells can also be seen in Autumn de Wilde’s Emma for Working Title, opposite client Anya Taylor-Joy; the forthcoming independent feature Barbarians, written by Michael Pearce and directed by Charles Dorfman; and Vigil, opposite Suranne Jones, for BBC1.

He continues to represented by Madeleine Dewhirst and Sian Smythe at the UK’s Hamilton Hodell, attorney Julian Ziffren of Ziffren Brittenham LLP, and Public Eye Communications.