‘College Bowl’ Renewed For Season 2 At NBC; Harry Friedman To Serve As Showrunner

NBC is bringing back College Bowl for a second season.

Hosts Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning will return for the sophomore season along with a new showrunner. Harry Friedman, who spent 25 years exec producing Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, will oversee the show as showrunner and exec producer.

The show, which is a reboot of the game that originally aired on radio stations in 1953 before moving to TV in 1959, launched in June 2021. It features teams representing various colleges competing in a series of question round – 16 elite teams representing some of the nation’s top schools will go head-to-head.

The winning team will take home a scholarship with sponsor Capital One awarding $1M in tuition assistance.

Friedman, who recently teamed up with former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron on a new take on Tic-Tac-Dough for NBCUniversal, replaces The Titan Games exec producer David Friedman, who was showrunner on season one.

The series is produced by Steve Mosko-run Village Roadshow Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio. Exec producers include Peyton, Cooper and Eli Manning for Omaha Productions, Richard Reid for Richard Reid Productions and Mark Itkin for Tough Lamb Media.