‘CODA’s Daniel Durant Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Durant, who starred alongside Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur and Eugenio Derbez in Apple’s 2022 Best Picture Oscar winner CODA, has signed with Buchwald for representation.

The dramedy from writer-director Sian Heder, based on the French film La Famille Bélier, tells the story of Ruby Rossi (Jones), a CODA (or “child of deaf adult”) who serves as an interpreter for the members of her Boston family. At a pivotal moment in her life, the character finds herself torn between the role she plays, in connecting her loved ones to the outside world—above all, with regard to their fishing business—and her pursuit of an education in music. Durant portrayed Ruby’s brother, Leo—the eldest son to Jackie (Matlin) and Frank (Kotsur).

CODA won Sundance’s Audience Award, Directing Award and Grand Jury Prize, upon its world premiere in U.S. Dramatic competition at the 2021 festival, quickly establishing itself as a film of major consequence, with regard to representation of the deaf community on screen. The film was released in theaters and on Apple TV+ last August, also going on to win Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Adapted Screenplay. Over the course of the 2021-2022 awards season, Durant and the CODA cast also won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and Sundance’s Special Jury Award for Best Ensemble, among many other accolades.

Durant found his first breakout role as Moritz in DeafWest’s groundbreaking, Tony Award-nominated Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, back in 2015. The actor has also been seen on ABC Family’s Switched at Birth and the second season of Netflix’s You.

He will next be seen opposite Edgar Ramirez and Anthony LaPaglia in Netflix’s eight-episode series Florida Man, from Donald Todd, Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan’s Aggregate Films, and continues to be represented by Koopman Management.