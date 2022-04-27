CNN+ To Cease On Thursday, Two Days Earlier Than Announced

CNN+ will be discontinued on Thursday, two days earlier than was initially announced last week.

An email to subscribers pegged the end date as April 28, according to The Verge, and a support page on CNN.com also said that the service will discontinued then.

“After April 28, 2022, the CNN+ daily and weekly shows, Interview Club, and the on-demand library of CNN Original Series and Films will no longer be available,” the message reads.

Active subscribers will receive a full refund, and subscriptions will be officially canceled on that date.

Last week, CNN’s new parent Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they planned to close CNN+ as of the end of the month, April 30 — a stunning move given that the service was not even a month old and had just launched on March 28. CNN poured nearly $100 million into development costs for the streaming service, in addition to huge expenses on promotion.

Some of the personalities who had shows on the service, including Kasie Hunt and Brian Stelter, wrapped up their shows last week. They each also have CNN gigs and will remain with the network. What’s unclear is what will happen to other personalities including Chris Wallace, who hosted a nightly interview show. In the announcement of the CNN+ closure, Warner Bros. Discovery indicated that some of the programming would become part of the company’s “broader streaming strategy.”

CNN+ employed 300 and had plans for a workforce of about 500. Warner Bros. Discovery said it was working to provide positions for them elsewhere in the company, but in the aftermath of the closure announcement, some CNN posted messages urging other outlets to hire their colleagues.