CMT Music Awards Adds Kane Brown As Covid-Positive Kelsea Ballerini To Co-Host From Home

Kelsea Ballerini, the singer-songwriter tapped to co-host tonight’s CMT Music Awards, announced this morning that she’ll perform her duties from home after testing positive for Covid two days ago.

CMT Awards also announced today that this year’s top nominee, Kane Brown, will join Ballerini and Anthony Mackie as co-host.

Ballerini said in her Instagram video – watch it below – that she had good news and bad news to share: “Unfortunately, I can not be there in person anymore and I’m devastated, I’m gutted,” she said, before adding, “But the good news is I’m feeling a lot better, a lot better.” She said CMT had delivered a partial set to her home so she can co-host remotely.

“Let’s make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons,” Ballerini said.

The country music awards show airs live from Nashville tonight at 8 pm ET/delayed PT, and will stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Also today, the final three nominees for the 2022 “Video of the Year” award were announced with fan voting now open via Twitter. The nominees are:

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You” (#VoteJasonCarrieCMT)

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi” (#VoteKaneCMT)

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t” (#VoteCodyCMT)