CMT Music Awards Audience Grows 521% From 2021 With CBS, Paramount+ Coverage, Earns 5.2M Viewers

Carly Pearce performs onstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards held at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11th, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

The CMT Music Awards’ move to CBS and Paramount+ paid off on Monday night, growing 521% in viewers from its 2021 iteration.

In fast nationals, CBS’ live broadcast of the 2022 CMT Music Awards earned a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo and 5.16 million viewers. Final numbers will rise with CBS projecting a total viewership of 5.50 million including Paramount+ livestreams.

Even with the 5.16 million viewers, the latest CMT Music Awards far outperformed their 2021 show, which earned 828,000 total viewers. The 2021 CMT Music Awards were simulcast on CMT, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, TV Land.

Monday’s show wasn’t only a major win for the CMT Music Awards, but also for CBS with the broadcast landing the network in a three-way tie for the night’s highest demo.

The three-hour ceremony on CBS tied with American Idol (0.6, 5.09M) and 9-1-1 on Fox (0.6, 5.09M), but bested both titles in audience. Idol was stable from the previous week. Idol was ABC’s best program of the evening, followed by a steady installment of The Good Doctor (0.4, 3.91M). In other news for ABC, the latest Idol premiere rose to a total fo 10.4 million viewers in MP+35 viewing. The competition also grew to a 2.26 demo rating, per ABC.

9-1-1, Fox’s top program, preceded a new and stable episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star (0.5, 4.19M), which concluded the network’s night.

NBC’s night was a little on the quieter side with the latest episode of American Song Contest. Slipping even lower in viewers, at least the freshman competition series was steady in the demo. NBC brought primetime to a close with The Endgame (0.2, 1.46M), which provided a tiny boost in viewers.

For The CW, All American (0.1, 0.50M) dropped one tenth in the demo while All American: Homecoming (0.1, 0.34M) stayed the same.

Tuesday looks pretty regular, but will see the finale of Abbott Elementary. However, the comedy from Quinta Brunson will return for Season 2.