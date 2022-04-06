Chuck Tatham Developing Comedy Series ‘Return To Edenview’ With ‘The Lake’ Producer Amaze

EXCLUSIVE: Chuck Tatham, a co-exec producer of CBS sitcom The United States of Al, has teamed with Amaze, the production company behind The Lake, Amazon’s first Canadian scripted series, on a new comedy.

Tatham, who has also worked on Modern Family and Central Park, has created Return to Edenview.

It follows Dr. Billy Wendell, Jr. a successful, charming, high-priced New York plastic surgeon – until his practice implodes and he returns to his hometown to run his dad’s medical practice after “Senior” suddenly dies.

Amaze, which was founded by Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence and is behind series including Jason Priestley’s Call Me Fitz and Jerry O’Connell’s Carter, is taking the project out to buyers in the U.S. and internationally.

Tatham will write and exec produce with Souther and Lawrence also exec producing. Jessie Gabe, executive producer of Workin’ Moms, is also attached as a producer.

Wading into a sea of needy patients, nosy neighbors, and drama from his past, Wendell is once again living in his childhood home, with his opinionated, demanding mother making pot roast in the kitchen and his opinionated, unbalanced brother smoking pot in the bathroom. Less a fish out of water than a fish back in water he thought he’d left behind, Billy misses the high life, but when he starts doing “real medicine” for the first time, with all due respect to Park Avenue nose jobs, he rediscovers why he became an MD in the first place.

With the help of his wise-cracking father who appears to him as a ghost, who only Billy can see, the Golden Boy of Edenview uses his talent as a gifted physician to solve all kinds of unusual medical cases, while rebuilding, and blowing up, relationships with the friends, family and lovers he left behind years ago. And he does it while juggling a girlfriend back in NYC who’s doing everything in her power to get Billy to return to his senses – also known as Manhattan.

Tatham said, “A big thank you to the folks at Amaze who believed in my somewhat autobiographical story about an arrogant know-it-all who enjoys success in the big city but loses his soul in the process. I repeat, somewhat autobiographical.”

Souther added, “After the last couple of years we’ve had, we are excited to bring Chuck’s irreverent family comedy, Return To Edenview to the screen. It’s a show with characters and a world we think global audiences will want to return to over and over again. We are excited to be working with Chuck, one of the top comic voices on such a personal story for him.”