Christina Hall’s ‘Christina On the Coast’ Gets Tennessee-Set Spinoff Series On HGTV Following ‘Flip Or Flop’ End

Former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall is set to headline a second series for HGTV. The network has given a six-episode order to Christina in the Country (working title), a Tennessee-set spinoff docuseries of her Christina on the Coast. Additionally, HGTV has ordered additional episodes of Christina on the Coast which drew more than 23 million viewers and ranked as a top 5 non-news/sports cable program among key demos in its last season, per Nielsen.

Christina in the Country (wt) will follow Christina on her next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home—a Tennessee farm. Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee. It’s slated to air in late 2022.

“Christina has captivated millions of passionate fans with her West Coast life in three seasons of Christina on the Coast,” said Katie Ruttan-Daigle, vice president, programming, HGTV. “Now she’s ready to share new family adventures and stunning design and renovation projects set in the beautiful Tennessee countryside. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her in Christina in the Country (wt).”

Former Flip or Flop hosts Hall (fka Christina Haack) and Tarek El Moussa signed new multi-year talent deals with HGTV in March when it was announced that the network’s mega-hit Flip or Flop was ending after 10 seasons. At that time, Hall was already fronting her first solo show Christina on the Coast.

“I am so excited and grateful Christina in the Country has officially been picked up,” said Hall. “I love that I get the best of both worlds—the coast and the country. It’s an incredible opportunity to get to work in Tennessee, our home away from home.”

Christina in the Country (wt) is produced by Balthazar Entertainment in association with Glass Entertainment Group and Unbroken Productions.