Christian Slater Joins FX Limited Series ‘Fleishman Is In Trouble’

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Slater is the latest big name to join FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble.

The Dr. Death and Dirty John star will feature opposite Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan and Claire Danes in the series, which is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling debut novel.

The series also stars Adam Brody and Joy Supruno with the likes of Ralph Adriel Johnson, Brian Miskell, Michael Gaston, Maxim Jasper Swinton and Meara Mahoney Gross also featuring.

Created by Brodesser-Akner, the story centers on recently separated fortysomething Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends, a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

Slater, who recurs in three episodes, plays Archer Sylvan, a Tom Wolfe-esque figure in the book, a journalist who wrote a “legendary” article, titled Decoupling, which details the dissolution of a marriage and is pretty close to the story of Fleishman is in Trouble. Sylvan is also the obsession of Libby Epstein, the narrator of the book and friend of Toby Fleishman’s from college.

Brodesser-Akner serves as a writer of the limited series and executive produces along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant as well as Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris who will also direct the first block of the series. Fleishman Is in Trouble is produced by ABC Signature.

Slater is coming off an impressive television turn, having played Dan Broderick in Dirty John and Dr. Randall Kirby in Dr. Death. Next up are a couple of animated projects including Netflix’s conspiracy theory comedy series Inside Job and Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

