Christa Miller Joins ‘Shrinking’ Apple TV+ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Christa Miller (Head of the Class) is set as a lead opposite Jason Segel, Harrison Ford and Jessica Williams in Shrinking, Apple TV+’s 10-episode comedy series written and executive produced by Segel and Ted Lasso‘s co-creator/executive producer/showrunner Bill Lawrence and star-writer-producer Brett Goldstein.

The Warner Bros Television-produced Shrinking follows Jimmy (Segel), a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives — including his own.

Miller will play Liz, Jimmy’s (Segel) next door neighbor who has become a mother figure to his daughter. A recent empty nester, she is always there for Jimmy’s family even as she embarks on a journey to figure out the next chapter of her own life.



Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros Television and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Productions. Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein executive produce alongside Doozer’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer. James Ponsoldt will direct multiple episodes, including the first, and also executive produce.

This marks the latest collaboration between former The Drew Carey Show star Miller and her husband, Lawrence; she previously co-starred in his broadcast comedy series Cougar Town and Scrubs. Miller, most recently seen as Principal Maris on Head of the Class, which aired for one season on HBO Max, is repped by APA, LINK Entertainment, and attorney Jared Levine.