Chris “Comedian CP” Powell Father-Son Comedy Series In Works At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: Coming off a series regular role on the second season of HBO Max’s Love Life, Chris Powell, also known as Comedian CP, is set to headline his own potential comedy series for the streamer. HBO Max landed the project, My Father’s Son, in competitive situation.

Now in development, My Father’s Son is inspired by Powell’s relationship with his dad. Powell; is co-writing with Isaiah Lester (black-ish). Richie Keen (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) is attached to direct. The trio executive produce alongside Trevor Engelson for Underground and Doug Banker for Five All in The Fifth.

Powell also served as a writer and recurring guest star on Comedy Central’s Detroiters, also wrote for and appeared on Ole Bud’s ANU Football Weekly and recurred on Empire and White Famous. He is repped by Artists First, CAA, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.