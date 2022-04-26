Chloe Bailey To Star In Youth Choir Comedy ‘Praise This’ For Will Packer Productions & Universal Pictures; ‘Little’ Helmer Tina Gordon Directing

EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) has signed on to star in the upcoming film Praise This, which Tina Gordon (Little) is directing for Universal Pictures.

Praise This is a music-competition feature comedy set in the world of youth choirs. We hear that Universal is eyeing it for a potential franchise in the vein of Pitch Perfect, with production on the first installment set to kick off in Atlanta in June. Gordon penned the latest draft of the script, which was based off an original idea by The Story Company. Earlier drafts were written by Camilla Blackett (Little, New Girl) and Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana and Jana Savage—the trio otherwise known as Murder Ink.

The film falls under Will Packer Productions’ first-look deal with Universal, which has produced such hits as Night School, Girls Trip, the Ride Along films and Little. WPP’s founder and CEO Will Packer (The Photograph, Little) will produce alongside The Story Company’s co-founder and CEO Tim Story, with WPP EVP Johanna Byer exec producing. Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Director of Production Development Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Bailey is an actress, singer-songwriter and record producer who rose to fame as a member of the Grammy-nominated sister duo Chloe x Halle, which was signed to Beyoncés Parkwood Entertainment Company after catching the attention of the musical icon. The multi-hyphenate most recently starred alongside Yara Shahidi on Freeform’s hit show Grown-ish, last year releasing her debut solo single, “Have Mercy.” She will next be seen in Miramax’s supernatural thriller The Georgetown Project, with Russell Crowe and Ryan Simpkins.

In addition to Little, starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin, Gordon previously wrote and directed the 2013 romantic comedy Peeples for Lionsgate. Her credits as a screenwriter also include Drumline and What Men Want.

Bailey is represented by CAA, Parkwood Entertainment and Schure Media Group; Gordon by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham; Blackett by UTA, Independent Talent Group and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; and Murder Ink by APA and Joel VanderKloot of VanderKloot Law.