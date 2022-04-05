‘Chicago Med’: Kristen Hager Departs NBC Medical Drama

CHICAGO MED -- "No Good Deed Goes Unpunished…In Chicago" Episode 710 -- Pictured: Kristen Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer -- (Photo by: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC)

Kristen Hager is departing from NBC medical drama Chicago Med, but executive producers Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider are leaving the door open for a return.

“We all really liked Kristen and would welcome her character coming back in the future,” Frolov and Schneider tells Deadline in a joint statement.

Hager, who portrayed Dr. Stevie Hammer, joined the cast as a series regular for Season 7 following the departure of Yaya DaCosta and Torrey DeVitto. Her final appearance was in episode 14 titled “All The Things That Could’ve Happened.”

It was recently revealed that Steven Weber, who was upgraded to a series regular at the same time Hager joined the cast, would return as Dr. Dean Archer next season.

Also shaking things up is the return of Jessie Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher, Will Halstead’s (Nick Gehlfuss) love interest who struggled with drug addiction. She is two years clean and has returned to work at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago Med airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.