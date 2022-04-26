You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

BBC Attempts To Prove People Can’t Live Without It Through Landmark Study; 70% Of Naysayers Wanted It Back After Nine Days

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Tease Love Triangle Between Violet, Hawkins & Gallo “Is Still Alive”

Chicago Fire
CHICAGO FIRE -- "Back with A Bang" Episode 1010 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jimmy Nicholas as Chief Hawkins, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Kara Kilmer as Sylvie Brett -- (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC) NBC

Things are heating up for Violet (Hanako Greensmith) on NBC’s Chicago Fire whose love triangle with boss man Chief Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) and ex-boyfriend Gallo (Alberto Rosende) is still very much in play. With only three episodes left to air in May for Season 10, fans can expect to see more on that front.

Alberto Rosende Adrian Burrows Sr/NBC

“The Gallo, Hawkins, Violet love triangle is still alive,” executive producer Andrea Newman tells Deadline. “There’s still a lot of complications between them. It’s not going to be as simple as she off she goes with Hawkins. It’s still a tricky situation for all three of them and Gallo ends up very much in between those two.”

She continued, “[Gallo] has been a good friend and that can be very attractive. She’s got herself in between two really great guys who are very different. It’s very complicated.”

Related Story

'Chicago Fire' Boss Derek Haas Tips Hat To Charlie Barnett: "He Was Such A Huge Part Of Our Inception"

In last week’s episode titled “Finish What You Started,” Violet told her mostly secret beau Chief Hawkins that she’s in love with him. She panicked for a brief moment as she didn’t intend to drop the four-letter word just yet but Hawkins revealed the feeling is mutual. The relationship is complicated because Hawkins is in a position of power as her superior.

Unfortunately for them, they were caught sharing a kiss at the firehouse, and her ex Gallo—among others— heard the gossip. Even though he was jealous, he proved to be a loyal friend by keeping her secret and by not judging her. But the more she grows frustrated with keeping her relationship with Hawkins off the radar, her bond with Gallo strengthens.

Caitlin Carver & Hanako Greensmith Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

And while Violet’s love life is thriving, she feels like her job is being threatened by newcomer Emma Jacobs (Caitlin Carver), the latter of who is spreading rumors that Violet can’t do the job she was hired for.

“We’ve had so much with the Emma character and the actress is great,” Newman shares. “She’s a very intriguing character who will surprise everybody at every turn. She is driven, strong, and a tough woman with her own agenda that is yet to be revealed.”

Adds fellow EP Derek Haas,” Violet just called her a sociopath in the episode that just aired last week and she also says that [Emma] is trying to take her job. That storyline is continuing, I will say. There’s still more to be revealed in the coming episodes that are a lot of fun.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad