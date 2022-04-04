‘Chicago Fire’: Jesse Spencer In Talks To Return For Season 10 Finale

Jesse Spencer departed Chicago Fire after a decade on the NBC series in October, and there are plans for his character Matt Casey to return this season for the finale.

The news was revealed last week by executive producer Derek Haas during One Chicago Day. He teased that if everything works out as he hopes, fans may see the long-awaited reunion of Matt and his girlfriend Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer).

Even as Spencer was saying goodbye last fall, he kept the door open.

“It wraps up ten years for me,” Spencer told members of the media about his exit from the series at the time. “I think it was pretty organic that he’s leaving and he’s going for three years but is he? We don’t know. It’s been a long time coming when you know how these compadres have gone through life and death together. It’s hard to say goodbye, you know, see you soon, kind of thing. It was bittersweet but I really enjoyed it and we got some laughs out of it.”

His exit was a shock for fans who had been waiting for Matt and Sylvie to finally put the past behind them and move forward together. And just as they got that wish, Spencer shockingly revealed he was leaving the show.

The pair didn’t break up, however. Series boss Derek Haas confirmed Matt and Sylvie would give long-distance a go.

“It was difficult because I really like Kara and we’ve established a really nice relationship. I really liked working with her,” Spencer shared. “And there’s always a chance I’ll come back, too. We’re still toying with the ‘Will Casey come back?’ That’s a possibility, you know. Derek and I talked about that and it’s a possibility for me too.”

That possibility has arrived sooner than anyone could’ve imagined, but could this lead to a permanent return?

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m.