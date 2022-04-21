Cherie Blair Heading To Monaco Streaming Festival To Discuss Movie ‘Rock Pile’

Cherie Blair is heading to the Monaco Streaming Film Festival at the end of May to discuss project The Rock Pile.

This one has been in development for a few years with Blair attached as exec-producer in her first film role.

The project has gone through some changes since we last wrote about it pre-pandemic. It will now follow a female Time magazine correspondent who while on assignment in Jerusalem uncovers a story of three young boys of different faiths who are brought together through soccer. Hugh Bonneville is no longer attached.

Alexandra Milchan, exec producer on The Wolf Of Wall Street and producer on upcoming Cate Blanchett movie Tar, is now producing.

John Deery (Conspiracy Of Silence) is still aboard to direct the English-language film and will attend the Riviera festival with Blair. David McBrayer (Beat The Drum) has scripted the project which is also produced by Deery for Joejack Entertainment, McBrayer for Z Productions and Haim Mecklberg for 2-Teams Productions (Sand Storm).

Executive producers include Charles Moore (The Lady In The Van) and Gabriela Christian-Hare (The Pinkertons). David Yelland, former editor of The Sun newspaper and deputy editor of the New York Post, is an associate producer.

Blair is the barrister and wife of former UK prime minister Tony Blair. She set up the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women in 2008 to help women build small and growing businesses in developing and emerging markets.