CBS Brings Back ‘Saturday Night Movies’ To Air ‘Top Gun’ Ahead Of ‘Maverick’ Premiere

CBS is dusting off its 1980s Saturday Night Movies franchise to showcase the 1986 Tom Cruise film Top Gun May 14. The synergy play is designed to promote sister studio Paramount Pictures’ upcoming sequel, Top Gun Maverick, which hits theaters May 27. This is believed to be a one-off and not a relaunch of Saturday Night Movies, with CBS providing corporate support for a high-profile new Paramount film. It will air as ‘CBS Saturday Movie: Top Gun.’

CBS previously resurrected its Sunday Night Movies franchise in late spring 2020 to help fill the void left by the COVID-related production shutdown cutting short the seasons of most CBS scripted series. Featuring films from the Paramount library, CBS Sunday Night Movies then returned in the fall for a six more installments.

Here is the classic opening of CBS Saturday Night Movies: