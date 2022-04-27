‘CBS Evening News’ Interim Executive Producer Al Ortiz To Retire

Al Ortiz, a CBS News veteran who has been serving as interim executive producer of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, announced that he will retire later this summer.
Ortiz stepped into the role at the evening newscast after the departure of Jay Shaylor last year.
On Wednesday morning’s editorial call, Ortiz said, per the network, “I’m immensely proud of what we’ve accomplished on the broadcast over the past year. I’m proud of the awards we’ve won under Norah’s leadership, proud of the steady progress in the ratings and demos.”
Ortiz has been with the network’s news division for 43 years, and has served as executive producer of the evening news broadcast twice. He also has served as vice president of standards and practices, foreign editor, London bureau chief and Washington bureau chief. He started in 1977 at CBS News Radio.
