‘No Time To Die’ Director Cary Joji Fukunaga Documenting Humanitarian Relief Effort In Ukraine

Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director and showrunner whose credits include No Time To Die and True Detective, has been documenting humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine via his Instagram.

The filmmaker has posted several posts over the last few weeks from on the ground, chronicling how the non-profit org World Central Kitchen (WCK), founded by famed Spanish chef José Andrés, has been providing supplies to those in need.

Andrés, who owns restaurants around the world and appeared in episodes of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations and Parts Unknown, set up WCK in 2010 and received the National Humanities Medal at a 2016 White House ceremony for his efforts with the non-profit.

In one post, shared below, Fukunaga posted a picture of Andrés talking with a local soldier, writing in the caption that they had delivered “two trucks filled with 6000 kilos of groceries, 600 warm meals”.

In a separate post, Fukunaga shared images from the Obolon district of Kyiv, writing that 2,800 people had been crowded into a Cold War-era shelter. He also noted a film screening had been held in the facility, saying he was “surprised” to see it was his movie No Time To Die.

An earlier post was shared from Bucha, a town that recently saw hundreds of bodies exhumed after it was re-taken from Russian forces, leading Ukrainian prosecutors to begin an investigation into war crimes.

Here are a selection of further posts from Fukunaga’s Instagram: