‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Caroline Aaron Boards Israeli/U.S. Crossover Comedy ‘Chanshi’ Starring Henry Winkler

EXCLUSIVE: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Caroline Aaron has joined the cast of Israeli/U.S. Henry Winkler-starring crossover comedy Chanshi.

Aaron, who plays Shirley Maisel in Amazon’s 20-time Emmy Award-winning series, will feature as the titular character’s stepmother Babshi in Aleeza Chanowitz’s comedy for Israeli network HOT, which is currently being shopped to U.S. and international buyers.

Babshi’s husband is Tatty, played by Happy Days star Winkler, and the show is about a young religious girl from the Jewish community (played by Chanowitz) in Brooklyn who decides, just before her wedding and despite her family’s objections, to abandon everything familiar to her and immigrate to Israel.

Aaron has also appeared in Transparent and Curb Your Enthusiasm along with features including 21 Jump Street and Edward Scissorhands.

Filming is underway on Katina Communications’ Chanshi from Bracha directors Mickey Triest and Aaron Geva and it will air on HOT later this year.

Also starring are Marnina Schon (Dollface), Tomer Machloof (Tehran), Lee Bader (Super Lady), Oshri Cohen (McMafia), Daniel Moreshet (The Big Nothing), Michal Birnbaum (Unorthodox), Roy Miller (Superdaddy) and Roni Dalumi (Euphoria) and Dor Gvirtsmam.