Carmelo Anthony To Exec Produce Animated Series Based On ‘Lil’ Heroes’ NFTs From Edgar Plans & Exile Content Studio

EXCLUSIVE: NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony has boarded Lil’ Heroes, an animated series based on the NFT collection, from Exile Content Studio and Spanish artist Edgar Plans. Anthony and his producing partner and co-founder of his Creative 7 content company, Asani Swann, will executive produce the series and Anthony also will voice one of the characters in the series.

“We are overjoyed that Carmelo Anthony, a real superhero in today’s sports world, as well as Asani Swann and Creative 7, are coming aboard as our partners to executive produce the anticipated Lil’ Heroes TV series based on the successful NFT collection we launched earlier this year,” said Daniel Eilemberg, co-founder of Lil’ Heroes and Exile President of Content. “With Melo to voice one of the characters, it is sure to delight and attract fans everywhere to the series and hopefully to the Lil’ Heroes franchise.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Exile on what we believe is one of the most unique and innovative ideas for an animated series in a long time,” said Anthony. “At Creative 7, we are always looking to support dynamic projects like this that are reinvigorating the traditional content landscape. It’s an honor for me to be voicing one of the Lil’ Heroes and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store for this project.”

“It’s been incredible to seek inspiration for a new ‘Lil Heroes’ character from a sports icon, and I’m thrilled to have been able to bring it to life through the design of a new, unique NFT,” said Plans. “It is gratifying to have Carmelo Anthony now join us for this artistic journey and help bring our ultimate vision to screens everywhere.”

For his participation, Anthony will get his own one-of-one Lil’ Heroes NFT designed for him by Plans. See the image below.

Exile Content Studios

Swann said, “This Lil’ Heroes TV series, one of the first examples of decentralized content creation in the NFT world, is exactly the sort of forward-thinking and creative endeavor we had in mind when we formed Creative 7. We are so pleased to be partnering with Exile on this project and to be able to create something incredibly special for the fans who’ve embraced the Lil’ Heroes NFT Collection from the very beginning.”

Since the Lil’ Heroes NFT minting, 7,777 Lil’ Heroes NFTs have been released, according to Exile and Plans. Based on the success of the launch, Exile and Plans are expanding the Lil’ Heroes franchise with a new companion collection, Lil’ Monsters & Villains, coming soon.