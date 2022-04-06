Canneseries Long Form Competition: Israel’s ‘The Lesson’ Scoops Two Prizes

Israeli drama The Lesson has won two prizes in this year’s prestigious Canneseries Longform Competition.

Kan 11’s six-parter featuring Fauda’s Doron Ben-David about Amir, a 43-year-old teacher, and Lian, a 17-year-old student, who engage in an emotional conflict, won Best Series and Best Performance for co-lead Maya Landsman. Federation Entertainment boarded the drama several days ago.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Audrey Est Revenue won the Dior Grand Award, Best Music was awarded to Sky Deutschland’s Souls and Belgium’s Hacked took first prize in Short Form Series.

The prestigious prizes were awarded at a swanky event in Cannes tonight, which sees out the Canneseries drama forum and Mip TV.

Call My Agent! creator Fanny Herrero was President of the Jury which consisted of actors Denis O’Hare, Anne Marivin, Sami Outalbali, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Composer Daniel Pemberton. Writer Anthony Horowitz sat on the Short Form Jury.

The other finalists included Academy Award winners Oliver Hirschbiegel’s Punishment and Jean-Xavier De Lestrade’s The Inside Game, Seeds of Wrath, alongside the likes of Zentropa’s The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen.