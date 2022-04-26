You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Cannes Un Certain Regard To Open With Omar Sy-Starring World War One Pic ‘Father & Soldier’

Father & Soldier Marie-Clémence David © 2022 - Unité - Korokoro - Gaumont - France 3 Cinéma - Mille Soleils - Sypossible Africa

Cannes Film Festival section Un Certain Regard, part of the Official Selection, will open with Mathieu Vadepied’s World War One film Father & Soldier.

The movie is the latest addition to the Official Selection, which revealed the bulk of its lineup for this year two weeks ago, with a few further additions last week.

Father & Soldier stars Lupin actor Omar Sy alongside Alassane Diong and Jonas Bloquet. The pic tells the story of Bakary Diallo, a father, who enlists in the French army in 1917 to join Thierno, his 17-year-old son, who was drafted by force. Sent to the front, father and son have to face the war together.

Bruno Nahon produced the film. The premiere takes place on May 18.

