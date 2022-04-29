Cannes Film Festival Adds Two New Titles To Lineup

The Cannes Film Festival has added two more titles to its lineup ahead of next month’s 75th edition, it was announced on Friday.

Spanish-French thriller As Bestas, from director Rodrigo Sorogoyen, has been added to the new Cannes Première section, which will feature more mainstream titles, while French documentary Salam, directed by Mélanie Diam’s, Houda Benyamina and Anne Cissé, has been added to the Special Screenings section.

Earlier this week, the festival set Vincent Lindon as its jury president for the Competition section. The French native, who won the 2015 Best Actor award at Cannes for The Measure Of A Man, starred in last year’s Palme d’Or winner Titane.

Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Jeff Nichols, Asghar Farhadi, Deepika Padukone, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly and Joachim Trier round out the jury.

The Cannes Film Festival runs May 17-28.