CNN+ To Shut Down, Ending Network's Subscription Streaming Gambit
Cannes Film Festival Adds A Raft Of New Movies Including Three To Competition

Cannes Poster 2022

Cannes has added a raft of movies to its lineup ahead of the festival next month.

New to Competition are:

LE OTTO MONTAGNE Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix Van Groeningen Italy/Belgium

UN PETIT FRÈRE Léonor Serraille France

TOURMENT SUR LES ÎLES Albert Serra Spain

Added to Cannes Premiere are:

DON JUAN Serge Bozon France

LA NUIT DU 12 Dominik Moll France

CHRONIQUE D’UNE LIAISON PASSAGÈRE Emmanuel Mouret France

A new addition in the Midnight Screening strand is:

REBEL Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah Belgium

Un Certain Regard additions are:

PLUS QUE JAMAIS Emily Atef Germany/France

MEDITERRANEAN FEVER Maha Haj Palestine

LE BLEU DU CAFTAN Maryam Touzani Morocco

HARKA Lotfy Nathan Tunisia (1st film)

Out of Competition additions are:

L’INNOCENT Louis Garrel France

Special Screenings additions comprise:

MI PAIS IMAGINARIO Patricio Guzmán Chile (Documentary)

THE VAGABONDS Doroteya Droumeva Germany (1st film)

RIPOSTE FÉMINISTE Marie Perennès, Simon Depardon France
(Documentary – 1st film)

RESTOS DO VENTO Tiago Guedes Portugal

LE PETIT NICOLAS QU’EST-CE QU’ON ATTEND POUR ÊTRE HEUREUX? Amandine Fredon, Benjamin Massoubre France (Animation – 1st film)

Festival head Thierry Frémaux last week unveiled the event’s 75th anniversary lineup in Paris.

Today’s addition of filmmakers Charlotte Vandermeersch and Léonor Serraille to Competition means that a record five women directors will compete for the Palme d’Or this year.

