Cannes Film Festival Adds A Raft Of New Movies Including Three To Competition

Cannes has added a raft of movies to its lineup ahead of the festival next month.
New to Competition are:
LE OTTO MONTAGNE Charlotte Vandermeersch, Felix Van Groeningen Italy/Belgium
UN PETIT FRÈRE Léonor Serraille France
TOURMENT SUR LES ÎLES Albert Serra Spain
Added to Cannes Premiere are:
DON JUAN Serge Bozon France
LA NUIT DU 12 Dominik Moll France
CHRONIQUE D’UNE LIAISON PASSAGÈRE Emmanuel Mouret France
A new addition in the Midnight Screening strand is:
REBEL Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah Belgium
Un Certain Regard additions are:
PLUS QUE JAMAIS Emily Atef Germany/France
MEDITERRANEAN FEVER Maha Haj Palestine
LE BLEU DU CAFTAN Maryam Touzani Morocco
HARKA Lotfy Nathan Tunisia (1st film)
Out of Competition additions are:
L’INNOCENT Louis Garrel France
Special Screenings additions comprise:
MI PAIS IMAGINARIO Patricio Guzmán Chile (Documentary)
THE VAGABONDS Doroteya Droumeva Germany (1st film)
RIPOSTE FÉMINISTE Marie Perennès, Simon Depardon France
(Documentary – 1st film)
RESTOS DO VENTO Tiago Guedes Portugal
LE PETIT NICOLAS QU’EST-CE QU’ON ATTEND POUR ÊTRE HEUREUX? Amandine Fredon, Benjamin Massoubre France (Animation – 1st film)
Festival head Thierry Frémaux last week unveiled the event’s 75th anniversary lineup in Paris.
Today’s addition of filmmakers Charlotte Vandermeersch and Léonor Serraille to Competition means that a record five women directors will compete for the Palme d’Or this year.
