Cannes Film Festival Unveils 2022 Poster

The Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday revealed the poster for its upcoming 75th edition, with more than a nod to Peter Weir’s 1998 film The Truman Show starring Jim Carrey as its inspiration.

The poster features the scene in the Paramount film in which Carrey’s Truman is touching a sky of clouds while ascending a staircase, with a large “75” added to the mix to represent the fest’s milestone edition.

“Peter Weir and Andrew Niccol’s The Truman Show (1998) is a modern reflection of Plato’s cave and the decisive scene urges viewers to not only experience the border between reality and its representation but to ponder the power of fiction, between manipulation and catharsis,” the festival said today. “Just as Truman escapes falsehood as he rises, the festival, with its famous ascending red carpet, offers viewers the truth of the artists when they enter the theater.”

The design comes from Hartland Villa.

See it below: