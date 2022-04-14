Cannes Film Festival Lineup: James Gray, David Cronenberg, Cristian Mungiu, Kelly Reichardt In Competition – Updating Live

Refresh for latest…: After being jockeyed about by the pandemic these past two years — and just in time for its 75th anniversary — the Cannes Film Festival is finally headed back to its regular May slot. And as such, President Pierre Lescure and General Delegate Thierry Frémaux are announcing the lineup for the event this morning from Paris’ UGC Normandie cinema on the Champs-Elysées. (Scroll down for the full list as we update live.)

Among starry titles that are already confirmed for a walk up the red carpet are Paramount/Skydance’s Tom Cruise sequel Top Gun: Maverick (with Cruise being specially fêted by the fest) and Warner Bros/Roadshow’s Elvis, the Elvis Presley biopic from Baz Luhrmann that features Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

In a twist, there’s still no word on a jury president, nor do we yet know what’s opening the proceedings on May 17 (the fest runs through May 28).

Movies widely tipped to launch from the Croisette include Three Thousand Years Of Longing from director George Miller and starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton; and David Cronenberg’s Crimes Of The Future, starring Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen. Both filmmakers would be making a return to Cannes.

As we revealed earlier this week, one movie that won’t be there, but which had also been speculated to be part of the Official Selection, is Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear. Similarly, David Lynch shot down suggestions that he has a new movie heading to the Riviera.

CANNES 2021 OFFICIAL SELECTION

COMPETITION

Les Amandiers, dir: Valeria Bruni Tedeschi

Holy Spider, dir: Ali Abbasi

Crimes Of The Future, dir: David Cronenberg

Stars At Noon, dir: Claire Denis

Frère Et Soeur, dir: Arnaud Desplechin

Tori And Lokita, dirs: Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

Armageddon Time, dir: James Gray

Close, dir: Lukas Dhont

Broker, dir: Hirokazu Kore-eda

RMN, dir: Cristian Mungiu

Triangle Of Sadness, dir: Ruben Ostlund

Showing Up, dir: Kelly Reichardt

Decision To Leave, dir: Park Chan-wook

UN CERTAIN REGARD

*Les Pires, dirs: Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret

Burning Days, dir: Emin Alper

*Metronom, dir: Alexandru Belc

All The People I’ll Never Be, dir: Davy Chou

Sick Of Myself, dir: Kristoffer Borgli

Domingo And The Mist, dir: Ariel Escalante Meza

*Plan 75, dir: Hayakawa Chie

*Beast, dirs: Riley Keough, Gina Gammell

Corsage, dir: Marie Kreutzer

*Butterfly Vision, dir: Maksim Nakonechnyi

(more)

CANNES PREMIERE

Nos Frangins, dir: Rachid Bouchareb

Nightfall, dir: Marco Bellocchio

Dodo, dir: Panos H Koutras

Irma Vep (series), dir: Olivier Assayas

OUT OF COMPETITION

Top Gun: Maverick, dir: Joseph Kosinski

Elvis, dir: Baz Luhrmann

Novembre, dir: Cédric Jimenez

Three Thousand Years Of Longing, dir: George Miller

Mascarade, dir: Nicolas Bedos

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

Hunt, dir: Lee Jung-Jae

Moonage Daydream, dir: Brett Morgen

Fumer Fait Tousser, dir: Quentin Dupieux

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

All That Breathes, dir: Shaunak Sen

The Natural History Of Destruction, dir: Sergei Loznitsa

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, dir: Ethan Coen

*Denotes first film, eligible for the Camera d’Or