Cannes Critics’ Week: Jesse Eisenberg’s ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ To Open 2022 Selection

When You Finish Saving the World

Cannes Film Festival’s parallel sidebar Critics’ Week has unveiled the 11 features and 13 shorts that will comprise its 2022 edition. Scroll down to see the full lineup.

Opening the event will be Jesse Eisenberg’s comedy-drama When You Finish Saving the World, which premiered at Sundance this year and has its international premiere in Cannes. The film stars Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as mother and son.

Closing the program will be Jung July’s Next Sohee, a detective drama starring Bae Doona.

This is the first selection for new Critics’ Week artistic director Ava Cahen, who becomes the second female director in the event’s history.

Cannes Critics’ Week runs May 18-26 this year.

Competition

Feature Films

Related Story Cannes Film Festival Unveils 2022 Poster

Aftersun (UK / U.S.)

Dir. Charlotte Wells

Alma Viva (Portugal / France)

Dir. Cristèle Alves Meira

Dalva (Love according to Dalva) (Belgium / France)

Dir. Emmanuelle Nicot

La Jauría (Colombia / France)

Dir. Andrés Ramírez Pulido

Metsurin tarina (The Woodcutter Story) (Finland)

Dir. Mikko Myllylahti

Nos Cérémonies (Summer Scars) (France)

Dir. Simon Rieth

Tasavor (Imagine) (Iran)

Dir. Ali Behrad

Short Films

Canker (China)

Dir. Lin Tu

Cuerdas (Chords) (Spain)

Dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

Dang Wo Wang Xiang Ni De Shi Hou (Will You Look At Me) (China)

Dir. Shuli Huang

Ice Merchants (Portugal / UK / France)

Dir. João Gonzalez

It’s Nice in Here (Netherlands)

Dirr. Robert-Jonathan Koeyers

Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol (Chile / France)

Dir. Diego Céspedes

Nisam je stigao voljeti (I didn’t make it to love her) (Bosnia / Spain / UK)

Dir. Anna Fernandez De Paco

Στον Θρονο Του Ξερξη (On Xerxes’ Throne) (Greece)

Dir. Evi Kalogiropoulou

Raie Manta (Manta Ray) (France)

Dir. Anton Bialas

Swan dans le centre (Swan in the center) (France)

Dir. Iris Chassaigne

Special screenings

Features

When You Finish Saving The World (U.S.) – Opening Film

Dir. Jesse Eisenberg

Goutte d’Or (Sons Of Ramses) (France)

Dir. Clément Cogitore

Tout le monde aime Jeanne (Everybody loves Jeanne) (France / Portugal)

Dir. Céline Devaux

Da-eum-so-hee (Next Sohee) (South Korea) – Closing Film

Dir. Jung July

Short films

Amo (France)

Dir. Emmanuel Gras

Hideous (UK)

Dir. Yann Gonzalez

Scale (France / UK / Czech Republic / Belgium)

Dir. Joseph Pierce