Cannes Critics’ Week: Jesse Eisenberg’s ‘When You Finish Saving The World’ To Open 2022 Selection

Cannes Film Festival’s parallel sidebar Critics’ Week has unveiled the 11 features and 13 shorts that will comprise its 2022 edition. Scroll down to see the full lineup.
Opening the event will be Jesse Eisenberg’s comedy-drama When You Finish Saving the World, which premiered at Sundance this year and has its international premiere in Cannes. The film stars Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard as mother and son.
Closing the program will be Jung July’s Next Sohee, a detective drama starring Bae Doona.
This is the first selection for new Critics’ Week artistic director Ava Cahen, who becomes the second female director in the event’s history.
Cannes Critics’ Week runs May 18-26 this year.
Competition
Feature Films
Aftersun (UK / U.S.)
Dir. Charlotte Wells
Alma Viva (Portugal / France)
Dir. Cristèle Alves Meira
Dalva (Love according to Dalva) (Belgium / France)
Dir. Emmanuelle Nicot
La Jauría (Colombia / France)
Dir. Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Metsurin tarina (The Woodcutter Story) (Finland)
Dir. Mikko Myllylahti
Nos Cérémonies (Summer Scars) (France)
Dir. Simon Rieth
Tasavor (Imagine) (Iran)
Dir. Ali Behrad
Short Films
Canker (China)
Dir. Lin Tu
Cuerdas (Chords) (Spain)
Dir. Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
Dang Wo Wang Xiang Ni De Shi Hou (Will You Look At Me) (China)
Dir. Shuli Huang
Ice Merchants (Portugal / UK / France)
Dir. João Gonzalez
It’s Nice in Here (Netherlands)
Dirr. Robert-Jonathan Koeyers
Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol (Chile / France)
Dir. Diego Céspedes
Nisam je stigao voljeti (I didn’t make it to love her) (Bosnia / Spain / UK)
Dir. Anna Fernandez De Paco
Στον Θρονο Του Ξερξη (On Xerxes’ Throne) (Greece)
Dir. Evi Kalogiropoulou
Raie Manta (Manta Ray) (France)
Dir. Anton Bialas
Swan dans le centre (Swan in the center) (France)
Dir. Iris Chassaigne
Special screenings
Features
When You Finish Saving The World (U.S.) – Opening Film
Dir. Jesse Eisenberg
Goutte d’Or (Sons Of Ramses) (France)
Dir. Clément Cogitore
Tout le monde aime Jeanne (Everybody loves Jeanne) (France / Portugal)
Dir. Céline Devaux
Da-eum-so-hee (Next Sohee) (South Korea) – Closing Film
Dir. Jung July
Short films
Amo (France)
Dir. Emmanuel Gras
Hideous (UK)
Dir. Yann Gonzalez
Scale (France / UK / Czech Republic / Belgium)
Dir. Joseph Pierce
