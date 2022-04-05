Cannes Confirms World Premiere Of Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ With Tom Hanks Among Guests, New Image Released

The Cannes Film Festival has just confirmed our scoop from last month that Baz Luhrmann’s anticipated rock and roll pic Elvis will debut on the Croisette.

The festival has announced that Luhrmann, Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge will be in attendance for the world premiere. Cannes and Warner Bros have also released a new image from the movie.

According to the festival, the story “explores the life and music of ‘The King’ Presley (Austin Butler), as seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)”.

The pic is produced by Bazmark and The Jackal Group and will be released by WB in North America on June 24, 2022 and in the rest of the world from June 22, 2022.

Luhrmann previously made history in Cannes by being the only filmmaker to have two movies open the event: Moulin Rouge! in 2001 and The Great Gatsby in 2013. In 1992, he was there with Oz hit Strictly Ballroom.