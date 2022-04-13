Canada’s Sphere Buys Local Distributor MK2 Mile End

Sphere, the Montreal-based production and distribution outfit, has acquired fellow Canadian company MK2 Mile End.

Leading film distributor MK2 Mile End, which was launched in 2017 by Charles Tremblay with French outfit MK2, will be absorbed into Sphere, with Tremblay appointed as president of the division. French company MK2 will no longer have a stake in the Canadian company.

Sphere continues to operate in the international film distribution space via Sphere Films (formerly WaZabi Films), with Anick Poirier and Lorne Price selling features to the international market.

MK2 Mile End has distributed titles in Canada including Palme d’Or winner Parasite, Celine Sciamma’s Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, the double-Oscar-nominated Honeyland, and the Quebec films And the Birds Rained Down by Louise Archambault and Maria Chapdelaine by Sébastien Pilote. It recently released The Wolf and the Lion, which has Canadian box-office earnings of $850,000 to date. The company launched its own home cinema platform in 2020.

“We feel fortunate to be welcoming the fantastic MK2 l Mile End team led by Charles Tremblay to our ranks,” said Sphere CEO Bruno Dubé. “We are looking to expand our reach in the distribution of national and international films in Canada. We have found in MK2 l Mile End a solid partner that shares a similar business vision to ours.”

MK2 l Mile End President and Founder Charles Tremblay added: “Our partnership with MK2 has been very productive and has allowed us to become a prominent player in Canada in five short years. My team and I had set ourselves the objective of becoming the leading Canadian distributor of independent films. Joining the Sphere family will allow us to sustain our growth. Our entire team in Montreal and Toronto will remain in place. Additionally, we are very pleased to be pooling our strengths with those of Anick Poirier and Lorne Price, who are seasoned and respected industry professionals.”

“We are very happy to have accompanied Charles Tremblay and his team during these 5 years and salute the remarkable work that has made MK2 l Mile End a major player in Canadian distribution in such a short period of time,” added Nathanaël Karmitz, CEO of MK2. “A new chapter has begun that will allow the company to continue its development and allow Canadian audiences to access quality films in the best conditions. We wish the best and will continue to work closely in the future for the benefit of cinema and filmmakers from around the world.”