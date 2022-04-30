Caity Lotz Weighs In On ‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Cancellation: “It Has Been A Blast”

The Black Canary , aka actress Caity Lotz , has finally spoken about the cancellation of the long-running DC’s Legends of Tomorrow series by The CW before its eighth season.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has had a number of cast changes over the years. Lotz, who played Sara Lance/White Canary, was the only original cast member left from season one. The character first appeared as Black Canary on Arrow in October 2013 until the spinoff into “Legends,” which bowed in January 2016.

Lotz had a late reaction to the cancellation news, as she was deeply immersed in Washington, D.C. lobbying efforts with The Creative Coalition for National Endowment for the Art funding. .