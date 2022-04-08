CAA Signs ‘Yellowjackets’ Writer Chantelle Wells

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed writer Chantelle Wells (Yellowjackets, Marvel’s Echo) for representation in all areas.

Wells is a writer and producer, currently on Marvel’s upcoming limited series Echo for Disney+. Most recently, Wells worked on staff for Showtime’s critically acclaimed, hit freshman drama Yellowjackets, for which she was nominated for two Writers Guild Awards.

While earning her Master’s for Writing & Producing for Television from Loyola Marymount University, Wells wrote an original pilot, which landed her the CBS Writing Fellowship en route to her first TV writing job on The CW’s Jane the Virgin, followed by NBC’s Good Girls.

Wells is repped by Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson LLP.