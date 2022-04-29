Bruce Greenwood To Replace Fired Frank Langella In Netflix’s ‘The Fall of The House of Usher’

Bruce Greenwood, one of the stars of Fox’s The Resident, is joining Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher.

Greenwood replaces Frank Langella in a recasting after the streamer fired the Oscar-nominated actor earlier this month, as revealed by Deadline. Langella was the subject of an investigation that found Langella had been involved in unacceptable conduct on set.

Netflix’s eight-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan, which based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, was about halfway through production, and the plan is to reshoot the scenes already filmed by Langella with Greenwood in the role of Roderick Usher.

Greenwood is perhaps best known for starring as John F. Kennedy in Thirteen Days, and he also featured in Flanagan’s The Haunting of Hill House.

The series also stars Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly and Mark Hamill.

It is described as an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy. Poe’s short story The Fall of the House of Usher, which serves as the basis for the show, features themes of madness, family, isolation and identity.

Roderick Usher is the towering patriarch of the Usher dynasty.

The series, which was created by Flanagan, is exec produced by the auteur along with his Intrepid Pictures partner Trevor Macy as well as Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures’ Melinda Nishioka co-executive produces the project. Flanagan and Michael Fimognari each direct four episodes.