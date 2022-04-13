Broadway’s Covid-Hit ‘Plaza Suite’, ‘Paradise Square’, ‘A Strange Loop’ Cancel Additional Performances, Set Return Dates

UPDATE, with new Paradise Square details: Several Broadway shows impacted by the uptick in New York City Covid cases last week are still feeling the effects this week: Plaza Suite has canceled performances at least through tomorrow, Paradise Square has canceled the entire week, and A Strange Loop is off until Thursday.

Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, returned to the Longacre Theatre last night after a week of canceled performances.

Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, which began canceling performances last week after stars Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker tested positive for Covid, has added tonight’s performance to its cancelations, while also announcing that the popular production has been extended through July 6 to make up for the missed shows. News about performances beyond tonight will be made later today.

The musical Paradise Square, which had announced that performances would resume yesterday, today canceled additional performances throughout this week, with plans to resume on Tuesday, April 19 at the Barrymore Theatre.

“We had every intention of resuming performances on Saturday, April 16,” said producer Garth H. Drabinsky in a statement today, “but suddenly, last evening, a principal actor tested positive as have the two understudies for the role, leaving us without a path forward to perform this holiday weekend. We are devastated to have to postpone again and let down our loyal customers and fan base, but the rest of the company will return healthy and ready to perform on Tuesday, having satisfied all COVID protocols. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience to current ticket holders.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning play A Strange Loop was to have started previews last week prior to Covid cases hitting the company. A rescheduled start of April 11 was then postponed, with performances now set to begin on Thursday, April 14 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Thank you for your continued patience and support. ❤ News about performances of Plaza Suite beyond Wednesday, April 13 will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/9wQ1mz1ZW5 — Plaza Suite Broadway (@plazasuitebway) April 12, 2022