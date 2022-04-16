Broadway Extends Audience Masking Through May, But Most Venues Will End Vaccine Mandate

The Broadway League has announced that while the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway venues will require audiences to mask up at least through May 31, many theaters will no longer check vaccination status after April 30.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said in a statement, “Since resuming performances last fall, over five million attendees have seen a Broadway show, and the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. Our intention is that by maintaining strict audience masking through at least the month of May, we will continue that track record of safety for all. And of course, we urge everyone to get vaccinated.”

By Friday, most theater owners on Broadway had reported that they will drop the vaccination requirement on May 1, including the Shubert Organization, the Nederlander Organization, Disney Theatrical Productions and Circle in the Square. Only two organizations, Lincoln Center Theater, and the Roundabout Theater Company production of Birthday Candles (which runs through May) told The New York Times that they would keep the vaccine requirement beyond May 1, while other venues and organizations are set to make their decisions in the coming week.

Since enacting the Covid vaccine requirement last fall, Broadway theater owners have hired additional staff to check proof of vaccination documents at the doors of their venues. Eliminating the vax requirement will presumably eliminate that additional running cost.

The League said audience masking protocols for June and beyond will be announced in May.